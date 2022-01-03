South Korean soldiers stand guard at the demilitarised zone dividing the two Koreas in Paju on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Man who made border crossing was likely a former North Korean gymnast-defector, Seoul says
- The defence ministry said it carried out a search operation after detecting the person over the weekend on the eastern side of the DMZ separating the two Koreas
- He is believed to be a man who used his experience as a gymnast to scale border fences and defect to the South in November 2020
