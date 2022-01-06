People in Seoul on Wednesday watch a screen showing file footage of a North Korean missile launch. Photo: Reuters
North Korea says it tested new hypersonic missile
- The warhead detached from its rocket booster ‘precisely hit’ a target 700km away, state media reported
- The Wednesday launch, the first in 2022, comes as the country pursues new military capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks
