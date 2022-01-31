Chinese traditional Lion Dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Chinese traditional Lion Dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Bali, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Year of the Tiger’s subdued celebrations with signs of hope

  • China’s holiday coincides with the Winter Olympics, so Beijing has tightened controls to contain coronavirus outbreaks; Hong Kong closed restaurants at 6pm
  • Elsewhere in Asia it was livelier for the Vietnamese who flocked to traditional markets in Hanoi, and business was brisk in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei

Topic |   Lunar New Year
Associated Press
Updated: 10:09pm, 31 Jan, 2022

