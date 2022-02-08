A worker checks the coils at a steel collection facility in Tokyo in August 2009. Photo: Reuters
US and Japan reach deal over Trump-era steel tariffs
- The Biden administration agreed to grant relief from the extra duties to a certain amount of imports, but will not lift them altogether
- The move comes as the US seeks to mend ties damaged under the previous president and to ‘fight against China’s unfair trade practices’
