‘Don’t covet our culture’: South Korean presidential hopefuls hit out at China for hanbok at Winter Olympics opening ceremony
- The resentment expressed by politicians in South Korea came amid public sensitivity about recent Chinese claims on the internet about parts of Korean culture
- Some saw the reaction as misguided, saying it was clear that the woman in hanbok was representing the estimated 2 million ethnic Koreans living in China
