A performer in traditional Korean hanbok waves during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday. Photo: EPA
A performer in traditional Korean hanbok waves during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday. Photo: EPA
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

‘Don’t covet our culture’: South Korean presidential hopefuls hit out at China for hanbok at Winter Olympics opening ceremony

  • The resentment expressed by politicians in South Korea came amid public sensitivity about recent Chinese claims on the internet about parts of Korean culture
  • Some saw the reaction as misguided, saying it was clear that the woman in hanbok was representing the estimated 2 million ethnic Koreans living in China

Topic |   South Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press in Seoul

Updated: 3:36pm, 8 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A performer in traditional Korean hanbok waves during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday. Photo: EPA
A performer in traditional Korean hanbok waves during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Friday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE