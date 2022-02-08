A photo released by North Korean state media shows the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic rocket being tested in 2017. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via Reuters
North Korea base near China border ‘likely’ for ICBMs deployment, US think tank says
- The base at Hoejung-ni in Chagang province, about 25km from the border with China, ‘will likely house a regiment-sized unit’ equipped with ICBMS, CSIS said
- Analysts said stationing missiles so close to China would make any pre-emptive strike against them difficult because of the risk of hitting Chinese territory
