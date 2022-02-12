A street lined with bars and restaurants in Japan’s Fukuoka is deserted as Covid-19 curbs remain in place. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Japan to relax strict border controls; Thai couples urged to mask up for Valentine’s Day sex

  • Japan’s government will start accepting more than 1,000 foreign workers and students a day this month
  • Elsewhere, anti-vaccine rallies picked up in numbers in New Zealand and Australia, with protesters blocking roads and disrupting public events

Agencies

Updated: 2:15pm, 12 Feb, 2022

