A street lined with bars and restaurants in Japan’s Fukuoka is deserted as Covid-19 curbs remain in place. Photo: Kyodo
Coronavirus: Japan to relax strict border controls; Thai couples urged to mask up for Valentine’s Day sex
- Japan’s government will start accepting more than 1,000 foreign workers and students a day this month
- Elsewhere, anti-vaccine rallies picked up in numbers in New Zealand and Australia, with protesters blocking roads and disrupting public events
