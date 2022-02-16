People wait in line to get tested for Covid-19 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
Coronavirus: from South Korea to Singapore, Omicron-fuelled wave pushes cases to record highs
- South Korea and Singapore’s daily new Covid-19 infections surged to 90,443 and 19,179, respectively
- Meanwhile, Japan saw its deadliest day of the pandemic, even as infections continued their downward trend
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait in line to get tested for Covid-19 in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap