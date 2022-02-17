People wear protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo. Photo: AP
People wear protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Japan, Australia to ease some restrictions, while South Korea and New Zealand battle with record infections

  • Japan to ease border controls put in place to counter the spread of the coronavirus
  • Country’s strict measures have been slammed by Japanese business leaders and educators

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:21pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People wear protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo. Photo: AP
People wear protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in Tokyo. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE