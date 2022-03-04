A wildfire burns on a mountain in the eastern county of Samcheok, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
A wildfire burns on a mountain in the eastern county of Samcheok, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean wildfire forces thousands to flee, comes close to nuclear power station

  • The fire began Friday morning on a mountain in the county of Uljin and destroyed at least 22 homes and 9 other buildings
  • By Friday evening, around 1,000 firefighters battled the blaze amid strong winds, trying to stop it reaching a liquefied natural gas facility

Topic |   South Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:46pm, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A wildfire burns on a mountain in the eastern county of Samcheok, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
A wildfire burns on a mountain in the eastern county of Samcheok, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE