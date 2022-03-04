A wildfire burns on a mountain in the eastern county of Samcheok, South Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korean wildfire forces thousands to flee, comes close to nuclear power station
- The fire began Friday morning on a mountain in the county of Uljin and destroyed at least 22 homes and 9 other buildings
- By Friday evening, around 1,000 firefighters battled the blaze amid strong winds, trying to stop it reaching a liquefied natural gas facility
