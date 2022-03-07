People protest in Tokyo on Sunday against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo: EPA
Ukraine war: Japanese firms’ Russia ties in firing line as pressure mounts over invasion

  • Japanese firms have largely taken a wait-and-see approach so far. Prominent companies are likely to feel more heat as Western investors pare back ties to Russia
  • Corporate executives say privately they are worried about reputational damage, as government officials hint Japan cannot just walk away from Russian energy

Reuters
Reuters in Tokyo

Updated: 1:19pm, 7 Mar, 2022

