A man wearing a robe and hat being taken into a police station in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, to be questioned in relation to an attack on Song Young-gil, head of the ruling Democratic Party. Song was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to party officials. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korea’s ruling party leader attacked ahead of presidential election
- Democratic Party’s Song Young-gil assaulted in Seoul by man who reportedly approached him from behind, struck him on head with hammer
- Song, campaign manager for presidential hopeful Lee Jae-myung, in stable condition in hospital, suspect in police custody
