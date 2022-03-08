A news report on North Korea’s launch of a suspected ballistic missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station in South Korea in February. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap
US fails to get China to back UN text against North Korea missile ‘violations’
- Pyongyang’s weekend satellite launch is thought to be a thinly veiled ballistic weapon test right before South Korea’s presidential election
- This marks the 17th time China has opposed the adoption of a US- and European-proposed text against North Korea since 2017
Topic | North Korea
