Health workers treat patients at Princess Margaret hospital in Hong Kong as the city faces its worst Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Asia’s Covid deaths top 1 million, as Omicron spreads across region
- New cases still at record levels in Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam but have fallen sharply in India, Indonesia and the Philippines
- China, despite ‘dynamic zero’ strategy to curb infections, has been tested by fast-spreading Omicron; Deaths have soared in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
