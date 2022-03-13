Pakistani security sources say this is the remains of a missile fired from India. Photo: Reuters
Pakistani security sources say this is the remains of a missile fired from India. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  East Asia

Pakistan demands joint probe into ‘accidental’ India missile fire, calls on international community

  • Rejects New Delhi’s decision to hold an internal inquiry into the incident and calls on the international community to play a role
  • Foreign office statement from Pakistan warned of ‘dire consequences’ if any misinterpretation lead to an escalation

Topic |   India
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:07am, 13 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistani security sources say this is the remains of a missile fired from India. Photo: Reuters
Pakistani security sources say this is the remains of a missile fired from India. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE