North Korea launched the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile in 2017. File photo: KCNA/KNS via AP
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile for first time since 2017

  • South Korea’s military said the projectile was fired on a ‘lofted’ trajectory high into space
  • Washington and Seoul have warned in recent weeks that Pyongyang may be preparing to launch an ICBM at full range for the first time in five years

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:58pm, 24 Mar, 2022

