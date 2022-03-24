North Korea launched the Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile in 2017. File photo: KCNA/KNS via AP
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile for first time since 2017
- South Korea’s military said the projectile was fired on a ‘lofted’ trajectory high into space
- Washington and Seoul have warned in recent weeks that Pyongyang may be preparing to launch an ICBM at full range for the first time in five years
Topic | North Korea
