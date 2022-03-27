Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech to the National Defence Academy on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech to the National Defence Academy on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
Ukraine war
Asia /  East Asia

Ukraine: Japan’s Kishida says invasion may lead world to greatest post-war crisis

  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Russia’s attack has shaken international order; Japan will not rule out options to strengthen defence capabilities
  • ‘Unilateral change of the status quo by force must never be allowed in the Indo-Pacific, especially in East Asia’, he tells National Defence Academy

Topic |   Ukraine war
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 9:16pm, 27 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech to the National Defence Academy on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech to the National Defence Academy on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE