People check in at Incheon International Airport. Photo: Reuters
South Koreans rush for holidays in US, Europe, Southeast Asia as Covid-19 rules ease
- The boom started after March 21 when South Korea lifted a seven-day quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from most countries
- Airlines and travel agencies have reported exploding demand for routes to Hawaii, Saipan and Guam, as well as some destinations in Europe and Southeast Asia
