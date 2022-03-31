People check in at Incheon International Airport. Photo: Reuters
South Koreans rush for holidays in US, Europe, Southeast Asia as Covid-19 rules ease

  • The boom started after March 21 when South Korea lifted a seven-day quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers arriving from most countries
  • Airlines and travel agencies have reported exploding demand for routes to Hawaii, Saipan and Guam, as well as some destinations in Europe and Southeast Asia

Updated: 10:12am, 31 Mar, 2022

