A Japanese F-15J Eagle fighter jet at an airbase in Chitose, Hokkaido prefecture. Photo: AFP
Japan fighter jet scrambles against foreign aircraft soar on China, Russia tensions
- Air Self-Defence Force conducted 1,004 scrambles of its aircraft against foreign planes in the year through March, the second-highest level on record
- The scrambles in response to Chinese and Russian aircraft were 722 and 266, respectively
