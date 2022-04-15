A Japanese F-15J Eagle fighter jet at an airbase in Chitose, Hokkaido prefecture. Photo: AFP
A Japanese F-15J Eagle fighter jet at an airbase in Chitose, Hokkaido prefecture. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan fighter jet scrambles against foreign aircraft soar on China, Russia tensions

  • Air Self-Defence Force conducted 1,004 scrambles of its aircraft against foreign planes in the year through March, the second-highest level on record
  • The scrambles in response to Chinese and Russian aircraft were 722 and 266, respectively

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 4:16pm, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Japanese F-15J Eagle fighter jet at an airbase in Chitose, Hokkaido prefecture. Photo: AFP
A Japanese F-15J Eagle fighter jet at an airbase in Chitose, Hokkaido prefecture. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE