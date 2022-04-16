Japanese navy destroyers participate in a drill off the coast of Brunei. File photo: AP
Japan’s ruling party pushes for contentious military strike capability to counter missile threats
- According to the LDP proposals, Tokyo will introduce a defence capability that will not only target missile bases but also disable the command and control systems
- The draft plan, which came at a time when China and North Korea are ramping up their military activities, will be submitted this month to Prime Minister Kishida
Topic | Japan
