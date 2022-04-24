Crew members of a fishing boat prepare to leave a port to search for a missing tour boat in Shari, in the northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo News
Crew members of a fishing boat prepare to leave a port to search for a missing tour boat in Shari, in the northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo News
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

7 people from stricken tour boat in Japan found unresponsive

  • Twenty-two adult passengers, two children and two crew were on board when the boat left port around 10am Saturday, all were believed to be wearing life jackets
  • Contact was lost after the crew reported the Kazu 1 had started to sink off the northern island of Hokkaido on Saturday

Topic |   Japan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:19am, 24 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Crew members of a fishing boat prepare to leave a port to search for a missing tour boat in Shari, in the northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo News
Crew members of a fishing boat prepare to leave a port to search for a missing tour boat in Shari, in the northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo News
READ FULL ARTICLE