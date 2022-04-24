Crew members of a fishing boat prepare to leave a port to search for a missing tour boat in Shari, in the northern island of Hokkaido on Sunday. Photo: Kyodo News
7 people from stricken tour boat in Japan found unresponsive
- Twenty-two adult passengers, two children and two crew were on board when the boat left port around 10am Saturday, all were believed to be wearing life jackets
- Contact was lost after the crew reported the Kazu 1 had started to sink off the northern island of Hokkaido on Saturday
