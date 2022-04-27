South Korean DJ and influencer Hwang So-hee, also known as DJ Soda, said she was kicked off an American Airlines flight and stood ‘half-naked’ in front of other people because her pants were deemed ‘offensive’. Photo: Instagram/@deejaysoda
South Korea’s DJ Soda says she was kicked off US flight for ‘offensive’ sweatpants, made to stand ‘half-naked’ in airport
- DJ Soda said she stood ‘half-naked’ in front of others at the airport after being ‘harassed’ into taking off the pants because they were deemed ‘offensive’
- The 36-year-old DJ and influencer, whose real name is Hwang So-hee, has 4.3 million Instagram followers. She said she would boycott American Airlines
Topic | South Korean celebrities
