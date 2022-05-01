Personnel of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force amphibious rapid deployment unit take part in a joint amphibious exercise with the US Marine Corps in March. Photo: Kyodo
Personnel of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force amphibious rapid deployment unit take part in a joint amphibious exercise with the US Marine Corps in March. Photo: Kyodo
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan eyes classifying defence guidelines amid China, Russia threats

  • Recommendations will focus on whether Japan can acquire capabilities to attack enemy bases in counterstrikes given its exclusively-defence oriented policy
  • Possible move to classify portions of Japan’s national defence guidelines follows recommendations from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 11:15am, 1 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Personnel of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force amphibious rapid deployment unit take part in a joint amphibious exercise with the US Marine Corps in March. Photo: Kyodo
Personnel of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force amphibious rapid deployment unit take part in a joint amphibious exercise with the US Marine Corps in March. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE