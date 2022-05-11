People wearing face masks walk across a pedestrian crossing in the Ginza shopping district of Tokyo last month. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: face masks not needed outside if you’re social distancing, Japan’s government says
- A spokesman for the Japanese government said masks were not necessary outside if proper distancing precautions are observed – especially as temperatures rise
- Unlike elsewhere, Japan’s government did not introduce a mask mandate and has relied on the public to wear face coverings on a voluntary basis
