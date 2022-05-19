People visit the Blue House in Seoul after South Korea’s former presidential palace was opened to the public for the first time in 74 years. Photo: AP
South Koreans get to see inside presidential Blue House for first time in 74 years
- South Korea’s new president Yoon Suk-yeol opened the Blue House to the public as part of his pledge to abandon the palace and establish his offices elsewhere
- What once was a little-visited, heavily secured mountainside landmark – named after its distinctive blue roof – now allows a maximum of 39,000 visitors per day
