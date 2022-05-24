A woman has her temperature checked in Pyongyang earlier this month as an antivirus measure. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
Coronavirus: North Korea reports success with outbreak as analysts cry ‘nonsense’
- State media reported no new deaths for the first time in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, saying cases were ‘stable’ and trending downwards
- But doubts have been raised about the accuracy of Pyongyang’s statistics, which one analyst said were ‘essentially nonsense’
