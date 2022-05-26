Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, right, and Deputy Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh at talks in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
Japan, Vietnam vow to confront security threats in Indo-Pacific after China maritime assertiveness
- At a meeting in Tokyo, ministers also confirmed that the principle of respecting independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity must be protected
- Talks came as Japan and the US adopt a more confrontational stance toward China, represented by a summit of the Quad group involving Australia and India
