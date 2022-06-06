Derek and Suzi Alkonis with a photo of their son Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis who faces a potential three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people. Photo: AP
Derek and Suzi Alkonis with a photo of their son Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis who faces a potential three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people. Photo: AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Accident or negligence? US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash – family claims mountain sickness

  • Ridge Alkonis’ car veered into stationary cars and pedestrians in a car park, striking an elderly woman and her son-in-law, both of whom later died
  • His parents are pleading for leniency for what they say is a terrible accident but which prosecutors view as deadly negligence

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:14am, 6 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Derek and Suzi Alkonis with a photo of their son Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis who faces a potential three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people. Photo: AP
Derek and Suzi Alkonis with a photo of their son Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis who faces a potential three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE