North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holds the Fifth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea appoints first woman foreign minister as Kim doubles down on arms buildup
- Choe Son-hui, a close aide to leader Kim Jong-un, has long handled nuclear weapons issues and North Korea’s negotiations with the US
- The appointment was made at an enlarged plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, chaired by Kim
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holds the Fifth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA via Reuters