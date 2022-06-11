North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holds the Fifth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un holds the Fifth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

North Korea appoints first woman foreign minister as Kim doubles down on arms buildup

  • Choe Son-hui, a close aide to leader Kim Jong-un, has long handled nuclear weapons issues and North Korea’s negotiations with the US
  • The appointment was made at an enlarged plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, chaired by Kim

Kyodo and Associated Press

Updated: 9:50am, 11 Jun, 2022

