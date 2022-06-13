Netflix announces second season of hit “Squid Game”. Photo: Handout
Netflix announces second season of hit “Squid Game”. Photo: Handout
Squid Game
Netflix confirms Squid Game will return for a second season

  • Netflix, which described the second season as ‘a whole new round’ did not provide any other details, including a premiere date
  • The Korean-language series premiered in September to rave reviews, becoming Netflix’s most-watched series in just 12 days, according to the streaming platform

Reuters
Updated: 10:26am, 13 Jun, 2022

