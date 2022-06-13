Netflix announces second season of hit “Squid Game”. Photo: Handout
Netflix confirms Squid Game will return for a second season
- Netflix, which described the second season as ‘a whole new round’ did not provide any other details, including a premiere date
- The Korean-language series premiered in September to rave reviews, becoming Netflix’s most-watched series in just 12 days, according to the streaming platform
