A screen shows Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking during a plenary session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on June 4. Photo: TNS
Ukraine war: Japanese man arrested over Vladimir Putin straw doll nailed to shrine tree
- Mitsunobu Hino, 72, is accused of trespassing and making holes in a sacred tree to put up a figure with a note wishing death to the Russian leader
- Police have confirmed similar Putin straw dolls at more than 10 shrines in the city of Matsudo, near Tokyo, since May
