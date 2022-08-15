President Yoon Suk-yeol waves a South Korean flag during a ceremony in Seoul on Monday to mark Korean Liberation Day. Photo: AFP
South Korea, Japan must confront ‘common threats’ together, Yoon Suk-yeol says – as Kishida vows to never again wage war
- The South Korean president, at a ceremony marking the end of Japanese colonial rule, called for ties between the two to ‘swiftly and properly improve’
- It came as Fumio Kishida sent an offering to a controversial shrine honouring Japanese war dead – and pledged that Japan would never again wage war
