South Korean soldiers conduct an artillery live-fire exercise on Friday ahead of the two-week ‘Ulchi Freedom Shield’ drills with the US. Photo: Yonhap via dpa
US, South Korea begin biggest joint military drills since Trump-Kim summit
- The drills known as Ulchi Freedom Shield are expected to involve thousands of military personnel, the biggest such exercises in about five years
- An angry response is almost certain from North Korea, which for decades has assailed joint exercises as a prelude to invasion and nuclear war
