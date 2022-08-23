A medical worker wearing protective gear practises taking a swab sample at a coronavirus testing centre in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
A medical worker wearing protective gear practises taking a swab sample at a coronavirus testing centre in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Japan set to scrap testing requirement for travellers as it considers calling Covid endemic

  • Japan was enjoying a tourism boom pre-pandemic, but the number of foreigners allowed into the country since has slowed to a trickle
  • Few developed nations continue to impose stringent entry requirements and almost all have eased their Covid-19 curbs

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:23pm, 23 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A medical worker wearing protective gear practises taking a swab sample at a coronavirus testing centre in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
A medical worker wearing protective gear practises taking a swab sample at a coronavirus testing centre in Tokyo’s Narita International Airport in November 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE