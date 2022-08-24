A missile is launched by the Chinese military’s Eastern Theatre Command rocket force earlier this month targeting maritime areas to the east of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
A missile is launched by the Chinese military’s Eastern Theatre Command rocket force earlier this month targeting maritime areas to the east of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
Asia entering a ‘sinister period’ amid China tensions, warns Japan envoy to US

  • Koji Tomita said Beijing had used Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as a ‘pretext to do something very aggressive’, and called for the US ‘to act firmly’
  • He said Japan’s national security adviser raised China’s missile launches in a nearly seven-hour conversation with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:03am, 24 Aug, 2022

