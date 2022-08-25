Nuclear power plants in South Korea. The country has signed a US$2.25 billion deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. Photo: AP
Nuclear power plants in South Korea. The country has signed a US$2.25 billion deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea signs US$2.25 billion deal with Russian nuclear energy company

  • Nation has contract with Russian state-run firm to provide components and construct turbine building for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant
  • South Korea said US was consulted, and technologies supplied by Seoul would not clash with international sanctions against Moscow over war

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:42pm, 25 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nuclear power plants in South Korea. The country has signed a US$2.25 billion deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. Photo: AP
Nuclear power plants in South Korea. The country has signed a US$2.25 billion deal with a Russian state-run nuclear energy company to provide components for Egypt’s first nuclear power plant. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE