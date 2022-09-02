Korean People’s Army (KPA) personnel pay their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
North Korea denounces UN human rights expert as US ‘puppet’

  • Elizabeth Salmon, the new UN expert on human rights in North Korea, is on her first official visit to South Korea
  • North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticised Salmon and the ‘human rights’ racket of the US and other hostile forces

Associated Press

Updated: 12:24pm, 2 Sep, 2022

