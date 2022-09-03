High waves hit the southern coast of Jeju Island, South Korea, on Friday as ‘super’ typhoon Hinnamnor approaches. Photo: EPA-EFE
High waves hit the southern coast of Jeju Island, South Korea, on Friday as ‘super’ typhoon Hinnamnor approaches. Photo: EPA-EFE
Typhoon Hinnamnor threatens catastrophic damage in South Korea

  • The nation is preparing for the strongest storm it has ever seen, forecast to be worse than 1959’s Typhoon Sarah, which killed more than 600 people
  • Weather analyst Woo Jin Kyu ‘extremely’ worried as ‘damage may be beyond expectations’; preparations also under way in China’s coastal areas

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:32am, 3 Sep, 2022

