North Korean troops perform a gun salute using artillery shells during a parade in Pyongyang in 2020. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via KNS / AFP
Russia taps North Korea for millions of rockets and artillery shells to fight Ukraine: US intelligence report
- North Korea has sought to tighten relations with Russia amid the Ukraine war, recognising occupied territories and defending Moscow’s actions
- The US intelligence finding follows reports of Russia’s military taking delivery of drones made in Iran, also for use on the battlefield in Ukraine
