North Korean troops perform a gun salute using artillery shells during a parade in Pyongyang in 2020. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via KNS / AFP
North Korean troops perform a gun salute using artillery shells during a parade in Pyongyang in 2020. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via KNS / AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Russia taps North Korea for millions of rockets and artillery shells to fight Ukraine: US intelligence report

  • North Korea has sought to tighten relations with Russia amid the Ukraine war, recognising occupied territories and defending Moscow’s actions
  • The US intelligence finding follows reports of Russia’s military taking delivery of drones made in Iran, also for use on the battlefield in Ukraine

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 12:06pm, 6 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean troops perform a gun salute using artillery shells during a parade in Pyongyang in 2020. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via KNS / AFP
North Korean troops perform a gun salute using artillery shells during a parade in Pyongyang in 2020. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via KNS / AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE