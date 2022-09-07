US and Japanese combat aircraft fly in formation above both countries’ warships during joint military drills held in the Philippine Sea earlier this year. Photo: US Navy Handout
US envoy to Japan accuses China of threatening ‘the safety of our waterways’, saying ‘might does not make right’
- Deputy Chief of Mission Raymond Greene made the remarks to the media in Tokyo ahead of a trilateral meeting of US, Japan and Philippines officials
- The US is seeking to step up security ties with the two Asian nations to counter what Greene called China’s ‘increasingly hostile maritime actions’
US and Japanese combat aircraft fly in formation above both countries’ warships during joint military drills held in the Philippine Sea earlier this year. Photo: US Navy Handout