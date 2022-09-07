US and Japanese combat aircraft fly in formation above both countries’ warships during joint military drills held in the Philippine Sea earlier this year. Photo: US Navy Handout
US envoy to Japan accuses China of threatening ‘the safety of our waterways’, saying ‘might does not make right’

  • Deputy Chief of Mission Raymond Greene made the remarks to the media in Tokyo ahead of a trilateral meeting of US, Japan and Philippines officials
  • The US is seeking to step up security ties with the two Asian nations to counter what Greene called China’s ‘increasingly hostile maritime actions’

Associated Press
Updated: 11:01am, 7 Sep, 2022

