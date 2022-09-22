A researcher connects a solar cell to a “backpack” of electronics mounted on a Madagascar hissing cockroach in a lab in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, Japan on September 16. Photo: Reuters
Meet Japan’s cyborg cockroach, coming to disaster area near you
- Researchers have figured out how to mount ‘backpacks’ containing solar cells and electronics on the insects, allowing them to be controlled
- In the future, this may allow the bugs to be used as first responders in search of earthquake survivors, going where even tiny robots can’t reach
