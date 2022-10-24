A South Korean helicopter takes part in an ongoing military exercise last week aimed at testing the country’s readiness against the North’s nuclear and missile threats. Photo: EPA-EFE
Warning shots fired at inter-Korean border as military tensions flare
- North Korea said its artillery launches on Monday were in response to the South firing at a merchant ship off the peninsula’s west coast
- Their poorly marked sea boundary is a source of long-running skirmishes and violence, including two attacks in 2010 that killed 50 people
