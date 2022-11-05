One of the South Korean miners rescued after being trapped underground for nine days. Photo: AFP
South Korea miners trapped for 9 days survived on instant coffee powder
- Two men deep underground in a collapsed zinc mine for 9 days ate coffee powder and drank water that fell from the ceiling
- Now rescued, they are expected to make a full recovery; nation’s president said thanks for coming back from life/death crossroads
