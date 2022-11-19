North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, with his daughter, inspects an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in this photo released on Saturday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un reveals daughter for first time at ballistic missile test

  • Photos showing the pair inspecting the country’s ballistic missile came as a surprise, as Kim’s daughter’s existence had never been publicly confirmed before
  • Kim is believed to have as many as three children, two girls and a boy, experts said

Updated: 8:43am, 19 Nov, 2022

