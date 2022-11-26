A Japanese military surveillance plane flies over the disputed Diaoyu/Senkakus islands in the East China Sea. File photo: Kyodo News via AP
Chinese ship with largest-ever cannon enters Japan waters near Diaoyu islands

  • Four coastguard ships, including the vessel bearing a 76-mm gun, were detected in waters off the Tokyo-controlled uninhabited islets claimed by Beijing
  • The intrusion came days after the leaders of the two countries held their first summit since 2019

Kyodo

Updated: 10:27am, 26 Nov, 2022

