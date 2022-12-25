A foreign military officer on board a ship watches the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) fleet review off Sagami Bay, Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture on October 14, 2012. Photo: AFP/File
Japan military captain suspected of leaking classified information
- Japan’s Defence Ministry is set to take disciplinary action against male captain and the other Maritime Self-Defence Force personnel involved in alleged leak
- Under Japan’s secrecy law, civil servants who disclose sensitive information designated as state secrets can face 10 years in prison
A foreign military officer on board a ship watches the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) fleet review off Sagami Bay, Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture on October 14, 2012. Photo: AFP/File