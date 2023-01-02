South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: South Korea Presidential Office via AP
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: South Korea Presidential Office via AP
South Korea
Get more with myNEWS A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you.
Learn more
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea asks US for greater role in managing nuclear weapons amid North Korea threats

  • Yoon’s remarks come a day after North Korean media reported Kim Jong-un called for developing new missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal
  • Yoon said strategy of ‘nuclear umbrella’ or ‘extended deterrence’ is no longer reassuring the public now that North Korea has developed nuclear weapons

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:53am, 2 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: South Korea Presidential Office via AP
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: South Korea Presidential Office via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE