South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Photo: South Korea Presidential Office via AP
South Korea asks US for greater role in managing nuclear weapons amid North Korea threats
- Yoon’s remarks come a day after North Korean media reported Kim Jong-un called for developing new missiles and a larger nuclear arsenal
- Yoon said strategy of ‘nuclear umbrella’ or ‘extended deterrence’ is no longer reassuring the public now that North Korea has developed nuclear weapons
