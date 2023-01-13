SpaceX has filed a request to the South Korean authorities to set up Starlink in the country. Photo: Handout
SpaceX has filed a request to the South Korean authorities to set up Starlink in the country. Photo: Handout
SpaceX files papers in South Korea to launch Starlink satellite service

  • The company has filed registration papers with the Ministry of Science and ICT
  • Starlink’s website says its service will be available in South Korea in the second quarter of this year

Reuters
Updated: 9:43pm, 13 Jan, 2023

