Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at Guryong village, the last slum in Seoul’s glitzy Gangnam district, on Friday morning. Photo: South Korea’s National Fire Agency/Yonhap via Reuters
Huge blaze erupts in South Korea slum on edge of Seoul’s glitzy Gangnam district, hundreds evacuated
- At least 60 homes were destroyed, with hundreds of firefighters, police officers and troops dispatched alongside 53 fire engines and 10 helicopters
- Guryong Village, one of the last remaining slums in the capital of Asia’s fourth-largest economy, has been struck by at least 16 blazes since 2009
