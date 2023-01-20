Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at Guryong village, the last slum in Seoul’s glitzy Gangnam district, on Friday morning. Photo: South Korea’s National Fire Agency/Yonhap via Reuters
Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at Guryong village, the last slum in Seoul’s glitzy Gangnam district, on Friday morning. Photo: South Korea’s National Fire Agency/Yonhap via Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Huge blaze erupts in South Korea slum on edge of Seoul’s glitzy Gangnam district, hundreds evacuated

  • At least 60 homes were destroyed, with hundreds of firefighters, police officers and troops dispatched alongside 53 fire engines and 10 helicopters
  • Guryong Village, one of the last remaining slums in the capital of Asia’s fourth-largest economy, has been struck by at least 16 blazes since 2009

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:10pm, 20 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at Guryong village, the last slum in Seoul’s glitzy Gangnam district, on Friday morning. Photo: South Korea’s National Fire Agency/Yonhap via Reuters
Firefighters work to extinguish the blaze at Guryong village, the last slum in Seoul’s glitzy Gangnam district, on Friday morning. Photo: South Korea’s National Fire Agency/Yonhap via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE