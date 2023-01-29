Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is in Seoul for discussion with the government on topics such as China.Photo: Reuters
Nato’s Stoltenberg arrives in South Korea to deepen alliance’s ties in Asia, discuss China
- Alliance’s Secretary General is in Seoul to meet senior officials and to speak to President Yoon Suk-yeol to discuss subjects such as Ukraine and China
- ‘What happens in Asia, the Indo-Pacific, matters for Europe and Nato, and vice versa. We need to address challenges … including from China’, Nato chief said
